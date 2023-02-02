Gabriel Jesus provides a positive injury update

Gabriel Jesus has provided an update on his recovery from the injury he suffered during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As one of the key men for the Gunners, the last thing Arsenal wanted to hear was that Jesus was injured, but that is exactly what happened.

The Brazilian is expected to spend around three months on the sidelines and Eddie Nketiah has stepped up to become Arsenal’s talisman in his absence.

The second half of this term is key to the Gunners and they need Jesus back for the sake of squad depth.

The striker posted a video of himself on Instagram back on grass after two months and captioned it: “After 8 weeks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus’ return to the grass is certainly a huge boost for us because we need all our players back for us to achieve success.

The team has done well in his absence, but his presence will make us even stronger as a group.

Although we have been impressive so far, squad depth will keep our options fresh and we must guard against overusing Jesus or Nketiah in the remaining fixtures of the season.

We are also competing in the Europa League. One of the strikers could be used to execute our game plans in that competition.

Watch the amusing and informative Deadline Day Podcast (Good or Bad?) from the famous Dublin Arsenal – Plus previewing the weekend’s game against Everton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids