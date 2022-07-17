Gabriel Jesus reminds me of Alexis Sanchez….

Arteta praises Jesus again after Everton win

Gabriel Jesus has had a wonderful start to his career at Arsenal, as he helped his team overcome Premier League side Everton in the USA.

A goal and an assist by the Brazilian were enough to claim a two-nil victory against Frank Lampard’s team, ensuring that the Gunners’ unbeaten run continues in the pre-season.

Jesus was again on show at the M&T Bank Stadium, and some of his skills on the green pitch were responded in awe by the spectators.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta only had good words to say about the player he worked with for more than three years at Man City.

“He creates chaos, he creates uncertainty and he’s always on your shoulder. He’s always there to nick the ball off you, he’s always in front of the goal. He’s a real threat and this is what we need,” said the Spaniard.

Jesus reminds me of Alexis Sanchez, and few fans would argue with me about that. Like Alexis, the former Man City man is a livewire on the pitch, always chasing the ball like an animal.

Like Alexis, Jesus never takes a break on the pitch, and that’s something which the club’s faithful find extremely exciting and are appreciative of.

Arteta mentioned the same thing about the new summer recruit in his post-match press conference.

“The moment we give the ball away he is straight away active and putting pressure and getting his team behind him. He has a lot of leadership skills.”

The former Arsenal captain continued, “I can see straight away what he’s doing with the boys and he’s the type of guy that we want.”

£45 million is already looking like a bargain for the 25-year-old. I just hope he continues this form until his very last game at the Emirates Stadium.

If he achieves that, he can certainly be considered one of the best players to ever play for Arsenal this century.

Who knows, they might even give him a tag, a heavy one: Legend.

