Gabriel Jesus reveals Kai Havertz’s secret to his impressive form

Gabriel Jesus has spoken about Kai Havertz’s return to form as one of the best players in the Arsenal squad.

The attacker struggled at the start of his spell at the Emirates and faced heavy criticism from the fans.

Havertz was not a popular signing, and many questioned why the Gunners signed him in the first place.

However, Mikel Arteta continued to support him, assuring supporters that the German would become an important player in his team.

The manager’s prophecy has come true, as Havertz has played a crucial role in keeping Arsenal in the title race.

In recent months, he has emerged as one of their most important players.

Even his strongest critics have now acknowledged their misjudgment and admitted that he has forced them to eat their words.

Fans can see that he has improved significantly, but what brought about this change?

Jesus was asked, and he told the Arsenal Matchday Programme:

“Everyone here knows how important it is to be fit and playing, and Kai has been fit and playing well, scoring goals. The coach believes in him and that’s so important for a player’s confidence. It wasn’t easy for him at first but we supported him and now he’s playing with a smile on his face.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has transformed into an important player in this campaign and delivers top performances for us whenever he steps on the pitch.

