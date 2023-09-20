Gabriel Jesus reveals mood at Arsenal ahead of Champions League game

Arsenal is set to make a highly-anticipated return to the Champions League stage after a seven-year absence as they prepare to take on PSV tonight. The players are brimming with excitement as they look forward to this significant moment.

Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has made remarkable strides to regain their place among the top four sides in the league, and they are determined to make a resounding impact in this prestigious competition.

The Gunners’ last appearance in the Champions League was back in 2017 when Arsene Wenger was at the helm, and they are eager to make a triumphant return in their opening fixture.

For some members of the current Arsenal squad, this will be their maiden experience in the Champions League, and the prospect of wearing the club’s iconic shirt on this stage is a source of great excitement.

One such player, striker Gabriel Jesus, has opened up about his enthusiasm for the tournament. He recalls watching the Champions League as a young football enthusiast before embarking on his professional career in Europe, and now, he is ready to be a part of this prestigious competition wearing the Arsenal colors.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Some of them were joking in the gym, putting the music on.

‘A club like Arsenal cannot stay without playing in that competition, so everyone is very happy.

‘I remember the times I missed school to watch and my Mum (would be) crazy.

‘It starts from there, you know. It was different to hear the music, to see the best clubs. It is a different game, a different competition. The clubs have more quality, that makes this special.’

The Champions League is the biggest club competition in the world and it is brilliant to be back in it.

As one of the top clubs in England, we are expected to always compete in it and we hope it will become the new norm now.

