Gabriel Jesus reveals where he wants to play at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has emphatically stated that he is a centre-forward after he completed his transfer to Arsenal.

The Brazilian is expected to become Mikel Arteta’s main man in attack in this campaign.

He has been their target for a long time, and he is finally one of their own.

Arsenal has lost Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last six months, and they needed a new striker.

Jesus proved he can be the goal-scorer they require during his spell at Manchester City, and the fans expect him to deliver the goals.

At the Etihad, he played in different roles, and there has been confusion about his best position.

However, the Brazil international sees himself as a number 9, and he has reiterated that.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, Jesus said: ‘I’m a No 9! I’m a striker, you know.

‘I’m so glad and I thank God every day that I can be alive, and that I can play in three or four different positions, but I think my position is nine.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we have handed Eddie Nketiah a new deal, and he looks prepared to become a key member of our team, Jesus is likely to be our number nine.

We have not spent all that money on him to play him on the wings, and we have Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who can play those roles.

It remains unclear what formation Mikel Arteta will employ, but Jesus will certainly start as a centre-forward.