Gabriel Jesus sends a message to Arsenal’s rivals

Gabriel Jesus has sent a message to Arsenal’s rivals ahead of the new season as clubs prepare for the upcoming campaign.
Arsenal is one of the teams expected to challenge for titles again when the new season begins, and the Gunners know it will be tough.
Their players are working hard in pre-season, and the club is looking for the right players to sign.
In the next few days, they will jet off to the United States to continue their preparations for the new season.
Arsenal has some of the best players in the Premier League, and even if they do not strengthen their squad, their team can still compete for trophies.
The club recently launched an away kit, and Gabriel Jesus naturally modelled the kit.
The Brazilian then posted it on his Instagram page, and in the caption, he seemed to pass on an important message to other Premier League clubs.
The former Manchester City man wrote:
“New kit, new goals. We’re coming.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has been an important player for us, and he will be a key player in our team’s next campaign.
The striker will be eager to ensure that he plays more and, most importantly, scores more than he did last term.
