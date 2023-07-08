Gabriel Jesus sends a message to Granit Xhaka after his Arsenal exit

Gabriel Jesus has conveyed a message to Granit Xhaka following the midfielder’s departure from Arsenal to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka finalised an agreement to join the German side at the conclusion of the previous season, which marked one of the standout campaigns of his Arsenal career.

While Xhaka had one more season remaining on his contract at the Emirates, he expressed his desire to return to Germany, and Bayer Leverkusen was willing to pay a decent transfer fee to secure his signature.

Arsenal has now bid farewell to one of the most influential figures in their dressing room since Mikel Arteta assumed the role of manager. In light of Xhaka’s departure, Gabriel Jesus has sent him a message, expressing well wishes and acknowledging their time together at Arsenal.

After his departure was confirmed, Gabriel Jesus posted an image of them both on his Instagram story and added:

“What a guy, what a player. I wish you all the best, my brother,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka went from being a player we loathed to becoming one most of us admired before he left the club.

He probably made the right decision and we now need to support Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to replace him in our starting XI.

We will always remember Xhaka for the dedication he showed when he wore our shirt and how great he was as a player for the club.

