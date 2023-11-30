Gabriel Jesus sends a new message to his critics after the Lens game

Gabriel Jesus has sent a new message to his critics after his fine performance in Arsenal’s 6-0 win against Lens.

The Brazilian is constantly being criticised for his performances and Arsenal has been told to sign a new striker in January because he does not have enough goals in him to help them.

Mikel Arteta continues to back the attacker and has not considered a move for another player so far.

Jesus scored and provided an assist in the 6-0 win against Lens and insists he will continue to do his best for the team.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t care about this. I know what my qualities are and I know what I can bring to the team.

‘I can score and I can also help with other things, like opening spaces.

‘But the only people who can see it are those who watch the game and understand. Those who don’t understand will say, “Oh, he didn’t score today”.

‘But maybe I run and open space for someone and then, let’s be honest, I don’t miss a lot of chances. I think it is not about, “He doesn’t know how to score”.

‘Sometimes I have to be more in the box, that it is the one thing I am working on. Tonight I was more in the box.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We knew Jesus was not one of the most prolific strikers in the world when we added him to our squad, so there is almost no need to worry.

There are other parts of his game that suit our style, and if we keep scoring as many goals as we did last night, there will be no need to buy a new striker.

