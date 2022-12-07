Gabriel Jesus sends message to his fans after surgery

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus, has posed for pictures after his successful surgery as he bids to recover on time to return to the pitch for the Gunners.

The attacker has been a key player for them this season, but he was injured in Brazil’s final World Cup group game against Cameroon and the injury required surgery.

The club earlier confirmed that he will undergo one and the striker has posed for pictures to confirm it was successful.

He took a picture of himsel standing on Instagram and captioned it:

“Time to go home.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great news that Jesus’ surgery was successful and now he will work through the ropes of recovery in a bid to return and help us this season.

He was a key man for us before the break and his summer arrival has made some of our players much better than they were.

We hope he returns early and does not suffer another long-term injury problem for the rest of this season, which will be key to how we finish the term.

Eddie Nketiah now has a unique chance to shine as the club’s first-choice striker and he proved towards the end of last season that he is worth banking on.

