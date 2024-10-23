Gabriel Jesus showed his brilliance, but is he trying too hard to score goals?

Gabriel Jesus dropped an encouraging display against Shakhtar Donetsk but he’s just trying too hard to score.

The Gunners got back to winning ways against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night thanks to an own goal by Dmytro Riznyk which was forced by the impressive Gabriel Martinelli on the night which made sure that we will head into the next fixture against Liverpool with a confidence boost in what will a crucial clash at the top of the table.

We had chances and could have easily won with a more comfortable margin however it wasn’t to be as Gabriel Jesus and especially Leandro Trossard missed golden opportunities to extend our lead either side of the break, this would’ve proved costly towards the end of the game when Raya made a really good save to keep us ahead in the tie from what was Shakhtar’s only shot on goal all night but Thankfully we held on for the win.

A player who played encouragingly well was Gabriel Jesus, make no mistake I’m not saying he was the best performer on the night however he showed flashes of brilliance on the right wing, especially in the first period where he beat his man on a couple of occasions to put in some really good balls into the box. He would have loved to score and I’m sure he would have been gutted by not doing so especially after missing a very good opportunity in the first half.

The thing I’m getting from him is that he’s trying too hard to be the main man for us which I understand should be his mentality, however it has affected his confidence and his composure in front of goal. I see him as a player overthinking the finish, trying too hard to score rather than letting his instincts, quality and composure lead him to making the right decision on the pitch which I think only a goal can change positively now, a run in the side along with the goal will do his confidence nicely but you can’t see him starting in the Arsenal side when all of our forwards are fit.

I would’ve loved the Brazilian to have still been on the pitch when we won the Penalty in the second half, an Havertz type moment from last season would’ve done his confidence a world of good! Even though he didn’t score against Shakhtar, he absolutely should keep his starting role against Liverpool on Sunday if Saka doesn’t manage to be fit in time, hopefully that won’t be the case though!!

What did you all make of Jesus’ performance against Shakhtar Donetsk?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

