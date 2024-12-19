Gabriel Jesus single handily fires Arsenal into the League Cup semifinals

Gabriel Jesus all on his own ensured Arsenal reached the League Cup semi-finals last night after his fine scoring display against Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian, who had only scored one goal all season for the Gunners, claimed a mesmerising second half hat-trick saving Arsenal's face 3-2 in the competition last night. Jesus definitely put a smile on all the fans that backed the Gunners even though they had to comeback from going a goal down very early in the match.

Jean-Philippe Mateta got the scoring underway slotting in the opener from close range following a long ball fed through to him, putting Arsenal on the backfoot within only four minutes.

At halftime Arsenal were none the wiser still having not scored and one goal down. Not to worry, in a flash early on in the second half (54’) Jesus pulled off the equaliser for The Gunners after he chipped the visitors goalie from just in front of the 6-yard box.

After Bukayo Saka fed a ball through to the legs of Jesus inside the 25-yard box he turned the tide of the game in favour of The Arsenal (73’), 2-1.

After having already assisted the Brazilian with his first goal, Martin Odegaard helped with the third and final strike. The Norwegian sent a smart ball from inside Arsenal’s half into the middle of Palace’s, reaching Jesus who ran nearly the whole length of their half of the pitch, before ransacking the bottom left of goal from inside the 25-yard area.

With five minutes to go former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah bagged (as described by the Sky Sports commentator) “a fine header” in the aim of restarting the earlier chaos caused by his side during the game. However Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal held onto a 3-2 victory, witnessing them reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time in three seasons!

In his post match interview with BBC Sport, Arteta exploded with happiness in terms of his team’s performance:” The game started in a way we didn’t want with a very simple goal, and then the team had to react in a great way. (They) showed a lot of character and so much desire to turn things around. Even in the first half (when) we lacked some threat, we created two of three big chances and didn’t score.”

The Spaniard further exclaimed:” With a few adjustments in the second half we got a grip of the game again and we looked threatening.”

Despite having only won three times in eight league games The Gunners showed they had the grit and determination to persevere against Crystal Palace, who they will face again on Saturday come 5:30pm in the Premiership.