Gabriel Jesus slammed for saying scoring is not his biggest strength

Gabriel Jesus has come under fire in Brazil after revealing that scoring goals is not his greatest feature.

The Brazilian is Arsenal’s main striker and he is also a key player for the national team.

However, he seems to play better in the colours of the Gunners than when he plays for Brazil.

Jesus is not a striker who scores many goals, but his style of play is perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system, which is why he plays when he is fit for Arsenal.

He drew a blank after returning from injury in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina, and in the post-match interview, the striker said scoring goals is not his biggest strength.

He has been criticised for those statements, with UOL columnist Walter Casagrande raging:

“Another absurdity was the interview with Gabriel Jesus, who, in my opinion, should no longer be called up, not just because of the poor football he’s playing with the national team, but because of two things he said after the game. The first was that he said that his strength is not scoring goals. But he’s the No9 in the Brazilian national team and he’s called up precisely to score goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus does not score many goals, but his comments were always bound to attract criticism because strikers are signed to score goals.

Hopefully, as he returns to the Emirates, he will start with some goals in his first match.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…