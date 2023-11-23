Gabriel Jesus slammed for saying scoring is not his biggest strength

Gabriel Jesus has come under fire in Brazil after revealing that scoring goals is not his greatest feature.
The Brazilian is Arsenal’s main striker and he is also a key player for the national team.
However, he seems to play better in the colours of the Gunners than when he plays for Brazil.
Jesus is not a striker who scores many goals, but his style of play is perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system, which is why he plays when he is fit for Arsenal.
He drew a blank after returning from injury in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Argentina, and in the post-match interview, the striker said scoring goals is not his biggest strength.
He has been criticised for those statements, with UOL columnist Walter Casagrande raging:
“Another absurdity was the interview with Gabriel Jesus, who, in my opinion, should no longer be called up, not just because of the poor football he’s playing with the national team, but because of two things he said after the game. The first was that he said that his strength is not scoring goals. But he’s the No9 in the Brazilian national team and he’s called up precisely to score goals.”
Jesus does not score many goals, but his comments were always bound to attract criticism because strikers are signed to score goals.
Hopefully, as he returns to the Emirates, he will start with some goals in his first match.
A very lousy comment from Jesus, especially knowing the backlash that would follow
Why do you say and why do you think Jesus would know the ” backlash that would follow” as you quaintly describe a very little amount of criticism?
Do you thin k most players are brighter then we fans, simply because they play football well?
I dont think that is at all the case, at least not often and certainly NOT in the case of Jesus, who seems to me to be not overly bright at all, simply from general observation of how he speaks and acts.
He is a hard worker but being a hard worker does NOT mean, by itself, he is esp bright. Not at all.
dgr8xt, think that was a brutally honest and a bold statement on the Brazilian part, not many men can admit their short comings.
Don’t be surprised if he start banging in goals from now on.
Martinelli too for that matter, certainly not beyond them
Point of views a striker is different from a central forward, a striker is a striker regardless of where he or she plays as a forward .not all central forward are goal machine there are many aspect of a central forward game he is merely considering himself as striking goals as not being his biggest strength and of course we all know that
That’s a very honest comment from the Brazilian, his rating goes up a notch for me making such pronounced statements..
The Brazilian international is right, he contributes far more than just scoring goals for Arsenal, he’s the cog that gets Arsenal attack going, a player similar to the legendary Frenchman playing style his all game contribution is simply outstanding.