Gabriel Jesus speaks about Arsenal’s return to form after their Dubai trip

Arsenal’s return to form has been widely attributed to their successful trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp earlier in the year.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form since the beginning of the year, a period that coincided with their return from the winter training camp in Dubai.

After ending 2023 on a low note, Arsenal organised the camp during their winter break, and it has paid off handsomely so far.

The Gunners have been in superb form and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with just a few games left to play.

While there was a noticeable positive shift in their performance after they returned from the Dubai Camp, Jesus believes it is not solely because of the camp itself, but also because of the hard work they put in during their time there.

He told Arsenal Media:

“People think it was some sort of magic moment in Dubai but it wasn’t. I think we focused really hard, played with a smile on our faces and we started to play really well when we got back. We worked really hard in Dubai and it was important.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We worked hard in Dubai and it paid off with some of the finest performances we have seen from our team in a long time.

