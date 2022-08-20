Gabriel Jesus stat shows just why he has upgraded Arsenal’s attack

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running for Arsenal since joining from Manchester City, and the latest stat shows just how much has improved our side.

The striker is believed to have been earmarked as our priority summer signing quite early on in 2022, and we are believed to have fended off interest from other big sides in order to win the race for his signature, and all our hard work appears to be paying off.

The new signing was involved in all four of our goals last weekend, scoring the first two against Leicester before teeing up Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli for the two in the second half, and the latest statistic comparing him to our main striker Alexandre Lacazette last term is surprisingly shocking.

Gabriel Jesus has had 26 touches inside the penalty area in his first two Arsenal starts, Alexandre Lacazette had 31 in all 20 of his PL starts last season. A look at the transformational impact Arsenal’s £45m man has had on Mikel Arteta’s attack 👇https://t.co/eb3VxDk5za — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 20, 2022

The difference that Jesus has made has been evident so far, but this statistic really highlights just how different the pair are, and what we can expect from our new star.

I can’t help but get excited thinking about just how far we can go with a real outlet leading our front line, especially considering how close we was to a top four finish without one last term, and I also can’t help but feel that the rest of the team has improved massively also, which will only help us tee up something special.

Does this stat show a huge gulf in the way that the two players play, in he way that our team is now setup to accommodate our new striker or just the gulf between the level of the two players?

Patrick