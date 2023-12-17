Gabriel Jesus talks about Arsenal’s game control after win against Brighton

Gabriel Jesus has discussed Arsenal’s game control after their 2-0 win against Brighton this afternoon.

The Gunners faced a Seagulls side that was full of confidence partly because of their record against Arsenal.

Arsenal also lost their last Premier League game against Aston Villa and had to win this match to return to the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s men started the game with a lot of intent, but they also knew that apart from scoring, they had to control the match, knowing how dangerous Brighton could be if allowed to get a foothold in the game.

Arsenal showed a lot of maturity in the fixture and were in control of the game for as much as possible.

Arteta’s side were rewarded for that control in the end and Jesus said to the BBC:

“It’s not only about the result, the way we played, the way we controlled then. They have a good team. It was amazing.

“Kai is an amazing player, so strong and tall, his quality, he helps us a lot. We’re very happy we have him. Everyone knows about City’s quality. We have to focus on our game. It’s not only City in the Premier League. Liverpool are playing so well and Villa are playing amazing. We have to focus on us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton are opponents who love to dominate the ball just like us, so we had to be at our best to be in charge and win, which is exactly what the boys did and won.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…