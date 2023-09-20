Gabriel Jesus talks up the difference between Arsenal and Man City

Gabriel Jesus is indeed fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with some of the best football coaches in the world. His journey took him from Manchester City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, to Arsenal, where he now plays for Mikel Arteta, a manager heavily influenced by Guardiola’s philosophy.

This transition from City to Arsenal may have been made smoother for Jesus because he recognised the similarities between the two managers. It’s likely that he felt comfortable and confident that he could seamlessly adapt to the style and expectations at the Emirates.

Jesus played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal secure a return to the Champions League at the end of the previous season, and the team is now gearing up for their European campaign.

When asked about the differences between Arteta and Guardiola, Jesus said to TNT Sport:

“Basically, some things are similar. However, the larger context is a little different. This is a very young team, it’s a team that puts more pressure on, I think, when they lose the ball. I think these are differences.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a lucky man to have worked with two of the finest managers in the game and has done well since he joined us.

The Brazilian is one of the key men at the Emirates, just as he wants it, as he was not a part of the first team plans at City.

If he keeps playing well for us, we expect him to remain in the first-team plans for as long as possible.

———————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…