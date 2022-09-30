Spurs Preview: Gabriel Jesus thanks Arteta for giving him freedom and “a smile on my face”

There is no doubt that Mikel has been proved absolutely right to make Gabriel Jesus Arsenal’s main transfer target in the summer, with the Brazilian scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists in our seven games so far.

Jesus told ESPN Brazil that he was no longer enjoying his football under Pep Guardiola at Man City, so he was very specific in his talks with Mikel Arteta to make sure he was the given the free role he craved in the Arsenal tactical setup. It certainly seems to have worked out in Arsenal’s favour!

“It is different here at Arsenal.” he said. “The football is different – different players, different ways to play.

“At City, it was different. The striker didn’t touch the ball that much, you see this by watching the games. And, when it was time to touch the ball, it was not the striker, because [Guardiola] ended up putting a midfielder to come closer. OK, fine. So, I decided to change.”

“I talked a lot with Arteta about Arsenal’s style. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me. Now, I’m free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and trying to do my best all the time.”

Well, we all hope he is smiling tomorrow after the North London Derby. This will be his first one and he is looking to start a streak of wins again the Spuds. “I’ve had some experience of derbies, like when I played for Palmeiras, City and Brazil.” he said. “So, I know what a derby is, but I never played one Arsenal versus Tottenham here. So, it will be my first and I hopefully to get the win, not only in my first but all the derbies that I will play.”

Come on Jesus, you got your smile, now give all us gooners one tomorrow!

Sam P

