Gabriel Jesus vs Richarlison: Did Arsenal sign the better Brazilian striker?

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus, while Tottenham added Richarlison to their attack in this transfer window.

Both Brazilians are top Premier League attackers and have proven that in the last few seasons.

Jesus won multiple trophies at Manchester City, while Richarlison was Everton’s main man for several years.

They will now play for rival north London clubs, and it is an exciting prospect for each fanbase.

Arsenal expects Jesus to lead their attack, while Richarlison will rival Harry Kane for the number one spot at Tottenham. But which of the Brazilians has been better in the Premier League?

The Sun released a set of statistics for each player, and it seems Arsenal has gotten the better player.

Jesus has played 159 games in the league, while Richarlison has 173 matches to his name so far.

The Arsenal man has scored 58 goals, compared to the Spurs man who has 48 strikes.

Jesus’ minute per goal is better at 160.5 compared to his compatriot’s 291.2.

The Arsenal man has also created more chances 151, compared to Richarlison’s 135.

In all the parameters measured by the report, Arsenal has signed the better attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hopefully, Jesus will get even better now that our attack would be built around him.

The former Palmeiras man also comes to the Emirates with a long history of winning experience after his trophy-laden spell at the Etihad.