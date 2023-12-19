Gabriel Jesus wants to win the Champions League with “amazing” Kai Havertz

Gabriel Jesus came to Arsenal to win, and he believes this season could be his opportunity to finally lift the Champions League. The Brazilian admits the opportunity to win the Premier European competition alongside Kai Havertz and Jorginho, who denied him while at Manchester City in 2021 (when Chelsea beat City in the UCL Final through a Havertz goal), which will be special for him.

If there’s one thing most Arsenal fans expect, it’s that Arsenal will easily defeat FC Porto in the Round of 16 and then go on to win the Champions League at Wembley Stadium, where Mikel Arteta has never lost as a manager.

Arsenal has never won the Champions League, so winning it this season will be monumental. Looking at Arsenal’s current squad, it is already strong enough to handle any elite European team. Nonetheless, with talk of bringing in a top striker, a top midfielder, and a move to improve the defense, Arsenal might be so dominant that they dominate the Champions League knockout stages, unconcerned by the fact that they are inexperienced.

So, what did Jesus say about winning the Champions League and working together with Havertz and Jorginho to do so?

“We always joke, [Havertz] won a Champions League against me,” Jesus said on Sky Sports, referring to Chelsea’s win over Manchester City.

“Now I want to win with him and Jorgi (Jorginho) as well.

“He’s an amazing player, you know, the way he plays. He’s so strong, tall, and then quality. He helps us a lot.

“Fighting every time and helping the team, the way this guy runs is massive. So yeah, we’re very happy we have him.”

Last season, Arsenal showed that they were back at the top of the English football world, giving Manchester City a run for their money in the title fight. This year, they can declare themselves the real deal in Europe by winning the Champions League. What an exciting time to be a Gooner! The best days of supporting the club are ahead of us!

Sam P

