Gabriel Keeps Clean Sheet As Martinelli Returns In Brazil’s Comfortable World Cup Win

Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli both featured as Brazil recorded their first victory of the 2026 World Cup, defeating Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia.

Following their opening 1-1 draw against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti’s side needed a positive result to strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stages, and they delivered with a professional performance inspired by a Matheus Cunha brace and a first-half strike from Vinicius Junior.

Gabriel Helps Brazil Record First Clean Sheet

Having started Brazil’s opening group match against Morocco, Gabriel once again lined up at the heart of the Selecao defence.

The Arsenal centre-back completed the full 90 minutes and helped Brazil keep their first clean sheet of the tournament, taking his international tally to 19 caps.

While Haiti offered occasional attacking threat, Gabriel and his defensive colleagues were rarely troubled as Brazil controlled proceedings throughout the evening.

The victory leaves Brazil top of their group on goal difference, level on four points with Morocco after two matches.

Martinelli Makes His First Appearance Of The Tournament

There was also a welcome sight for Arsenal supporters as Gabriel Martinelli made his first appearance of the 2026 World Cup.

The winger was introduced in the 64th minute, replacing former West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta as Ancelotti looked to freshen up his attack.

Martinelli wasted little time making an impact and almost marked his tournament bow with a goal.

After linking up brilliantly with Vinicius Junior, the Arsenal forward smashed an effort against the crossbar just moments after coming on. However, any celebrations would have been cut short as the offside flag had already been raised.

Despite not finding the net, it was an encouraging cameo from the 24-year-old, who will now hope to earn more minutes as Brazil look to secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

A point against Scotland in Miami on Wednesday would be enough to send Brazil through to the last 32.

More Gunners In Action Today

Saturday promises to be another busy day for Arsenal’s World Cup contingent.

Viktor Gyokeres will look to continue his impressive start to the tournament when Sweden face the Netherlands, while Kai Havertz will hope to add to his two-goal tally when Germany take on Ivory Coast.

Elsewhere, Piero Hincapie and Ecuador will be targeting their first points of the competition against Curacao.

For now, though, Gabriel and Martinelli can reflect on a successful night as Brazil took a significant step towards the knockout stages.

What did you make of Martinelli’s cameo against Haiti, Gooners?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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