Arsenal returned to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, hosting giant-slayers Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium – and the Gunners did just enough to keep their title charge on track, taking all 3 points from the visitors.

Gabriel fit to start

Despite pre-match concerns, Gabriel Magalhães passed a late fitness test and started the game. The Brazilian’s inclusion came as a major boost for Mikel Arteta, given how influential he continues to be in Arsenal’s backline.

Recently hailed as one of the best defenders in world football for his commanding performances in Arsenal’s red and white, Gabriel was once again solid throughout. His strength in duels and presence at set pieces made him vital to the Gunners’ narrow 1-0 win over the Eagles.

However, with the defender coming off late in the second half, summer signing Piero Hincapié was introduced to see the game out – another example of Arsenal’s growing squad depth.

Hincapié’s role off the bench

Like Gabriel, the Ecuadorian is known for his aggression, physicality, and ability to step into midfield with the ball. He’s capable of handling all types of attackers and, much like his Brazilian teammate, poses a threat at the opposite end during set pieces.

Not long ago, Arteta spoke highly of Hincapié in his pre-Fulham press conference, as cited by Arsenal:

“He’s a player who is going to help us a lot; he’s going to bring something different to the team. We need to get him going, get him to the speed that is necessary to compete at this level and gradually to where we want.”

Though his Premier League minutes have been limited so far, Hincapié’s cameo against Palace was another step towards full integration. With Arsenal now competing across multiple fronts, his ability to slot seamlessly into the backline could prove crucial as the season progresses.

Fans following Arsenal’s campaign

Arsenal fans will be keen to see how Arteta continues to rotate his defensive options while maintaining their incredible consistency at the back. Supporters travelling abroad can check official broadcast listings via the BBC or the Premier League’s website to follow upcoming fixtures safely and reliably.

For Gooners planning to follow Arsenal away or experience other big fixtures like Liverpool, here’s a handy guide on how to buy Liverpool tickets safely and securely.

For more Arsenal insights and tactical analysis, visit JustArsenal’s opinion section.

With Gabriel fit again and Hincapié easing his way in, Arteta’s defensive depth is proving to be one of the biggest assets in Arsenal’s title pursuit.