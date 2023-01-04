Gabriel Magalhaes causes controversy with penalty post on Twitter

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has posted a clip on Twitter proving he was denied a clear penalty in Arsenal’s goalless draw against Newcastle United last night.
The Brazilian defender was hauled to the ground after his shirt was pulled during an Arsenal setpiece.
The referee did not give a penalty and VAR agreed, which was one of two incidents Arsenal felt they should have had a penalty.
After the game, Mikel Arteta insisted his team were robbed and Gabriel posted the video on Twitter, which saw fans argue.
🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RJfKfjuobA
— Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) January 4, 2023
As expected, Arsenal fans agreed it was a clear pen, but others believed it wasn’t and urged the defender to move on.
The inconsistency of decision-making by referees and VAR frustrates the fans for sure.
In another game, another official would have considered those incidents penalties and awarded both.
However, it wasn’t given to us and cost us two precious points which could have seen us go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The game is over and there is no point crying over it. Instead, we must stay focused and work hard to win the next match.
Was a pen ,but the free kick we got leading upto it wasn’t as he took the ball and got yellow carded ,so evened itself out.
The earlier we move on the better, otherwise, we’ll start to have the inferiority feelings. Though, football is a game of emotions, especially at this critical stage, but I want to urge the Manager to calm down and the right confidence in his players, even in the face of pensive moments to avoid his players been distracted with emotions. I think we surfered from this at Liverpool having started brilliantly before his face-off with Klop. Once they identify him for this, they might start to take advantage of him and force us to loose our free flowing game to an infuriating disjointed play like Newcastle did yesterday. The team is young and full of relatively inexperienced young players, hence, the manager should consider this and becomes less animated. This is not to say he should not be agitated, but should do it moderately.
We are on course to something interesting. Up GUNNERS.
Yes, lets move on. The first COULD have been a pen but the last definitely wasn’t. And considering the way we won the free kick leading to the first, it would have been harsh on Newcastle because it wasn’t a foul. So get over it.
The focus of the Manager and players must be on the next match and nothing else. I have to say that I thought Gabriel had one of his best games for Arsenal last night.He was simply immense.