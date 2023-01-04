Gabriel Magalhaes causes controversy with penalty post on Twitter

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has posted a clip on Twitter proving he was denied a clear penalty in Arsenal’s goalless draw against Newcastle United last night.

The Brazilian defender was hauled to the ground after his shirt was pulled during an Arsenal setpiece.

The referee did not give a penalty and VAR agreed, which was one of two incidents Arsenal felt they should have had a penalty.

After the game, Mikel Arteta insisted his team were robbed and Gabriel posted the video on Twitter, which saw fans argue.

As expected, Arsenal fans agreed it was a clear pen, but others believed it wasn’t and urged the defender to move on.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The inconsistency of decision-making by referees and VAR frustrates the fans for sure.

In another game, another official would have considered those incidents penalties and awarded both.

However, it wasn’t given to us and cost us two precious points which could have seen us go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The game is over and there is no point crying over it. Instead, we must stay focused and work hard to win the next match.

