Gabriel Magalhaes discusses what it is like working with Arteta

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has spoken about life as a player under Mikel Arteta as he becomes more relevant to the Gunners.

The Brazilian is now one of the first-choice players at the club and has started almost every game for them this season, having formed a solid partnership with William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta signed him from Lille in 2020 and the defender has enjoyed working with the Spanish boss since he moved to London.

The gaffer is one of the finest man-managers around and his players enjoy working with him and giving him their best.

Gabriel was speaking about Arteta and told Arsenal Media:

“We’ve got a very good relationship.

“We’re always chatting. He’s a manager who is very close with his players and he’s very influential.

“He’s helped me a lot since I arrived here. He’s a great person and really looks after every person in the team – it’s like a family. He makes us happy and that gives us a real desire to win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel’s only Arsenal manager has been Arteta, as the Spaniard has been in charge since he moved to London and he is one reliable member of the Gunners squad.

Fans have enjoyed watching him play and he will likely keep improving as long as the Gunners keep faith with Arteta.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids