Gabriel Magalhaes drops a hint about his Arsenal future

Gabriel Magalhaes is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and the defender has now dropped a hint about his future as Arsenal makes him not for sale.

Gabriel is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, but he is now struggling to play as Mikel Arteta uses Ben White at centre-back and experiments with Thomas Partey at right-back.

This has seen more reports suggesting he could leave and at least one club in Saudi Arabia wants the former Lille man.

Arsenal does not intend to sell, but the defender’s idea of leaving is also important in determining his future.

As rumours persist about his departure, the Brazilian dropped a hint that he is not leaving on his Instagram account as he posted himself in an Arsenal shirt and captioned it: “Ready to write a New story!!!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

His Instagram post seems to suggest Gabriel wants to remain with us as we try to finally win the Premier League.

Last season, we came very close to achieving this and trust the boys that they can finally end our wait to be champions again.

We just need to offer them unwavering support, which will see them perform well on the pitch for us.

