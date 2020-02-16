Gabriel Magalhaes confirms he wants Premier League transfer.

Arsenal look to have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The impressive young Brazilian has caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, showing he could surely do a job for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

Arsenal are also short of quality at the back, so it makes sense that we were recently linked with Gabriel in a potential £30million move in a report from the Sun.

It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will definitely end up at the Emirates Stadium, but his comments in an interview with Telefoot, as tweeted from their official Twitter account below, suggest he’d be up for it as he’s keen to play in the Premier League…

Arsenal, une possibilité à l'avenir pour Gabriel ? "Peut-être je ne sais pas, mais j'aimerais bien jouer en Premier League", affirme le défenseur du LOSC. pic.twitter.com/UqKNvMWtGS — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) February 16, 2020

Gabriel does not rule out a potential move to Arsenal and goes on to say: “I would love to play in the Premier League.”

Gooners will hope this means he can be lured to north London, though if he keeps on impressing we may also face a fight with some of our Premier League rivals for his signature.