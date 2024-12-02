Gabriel Magalhães is now remarkably only one goal behind Gabriel Jesus’ record for Arsenal

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes (L) and Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus congratulate each other after the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

After his goal against West Ham, Gabriel Magalhães is now remarkably only a goal behind Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal.

The big Brazilian has always had a knack for scoring goals, scoring from corners to be specific, considering how a vast majority of his goals for us have come from that set piece. His first ever goal for us came on his debut when he headed home from…. you guessed it, a corner. This should’ve told us from day one that he would go on to be a crucial part of attacking play from set pieces!

His goal against West Ham last time out was his fourth goal of the campaign so far and his 2nd in the span of four days, after scoring in the win against Sporting in midweek. This means that he is well on his way to having the most productive campaign for us in front of goal, with his current personal best being five goals scored. His goal at the weekend also meant that he has now scored a remarkable 19 goals for Arsenal so far in his career.

As remarkable as that may be, it’s nothing to compare with the fact that he is now just a goal off his fellow countryman, Gabriel Jesus. Jesus has scored 20 goals for Arsenal since coming to the club in 2022 with the most coming from his debut campaign in which he was able to score 11 goals.

This means that he could manage only nine goals for the entirety of last season and the current one. I know that Gabriel Magalhães came two years earlier than Jesus, but you can’t deny the fact that the pair shouldn’t be anywhere close goal wise considering one is a striker!

This just goes to highlight the struggles Jesus has faced over his Arsenal career, twenty goals is what we are expecting from a striker per season, not in 2 and a half seasons which makes it a bit disappointing.

But what an excellent excellent record for Big Gabi!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

