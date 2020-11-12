Gabriel Magalhaes is quickly becoming Arsenal fans favourite player

Summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes has won the Arsenal Player of the Month award for October, after winning the September edition also.

The Brazilian has capped off a number of brilliant displays by winning a second monthly award, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the neutrals either.

Gabriel picked up a whopping 79% of the voting for last month’s edition, beating both Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka to the award.

The 22 year-old joined the club from Lille during the summer and has already earned a key role in our defence, while his partner at the back hasn’t been constant due to injuries.

Despite the lack of consistency in partner, or fact that he has featured in a back four or three, he has thrived throughout, and this clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the club’s fans.

The Player of the Month awards are voted for by the club’s fans via social media, and this month’s award comes despite losses to both Leicester and Manchester City, although we didn’t concede heavily despite the defeats.

The defender could well prove to be the Premier League signing of the season, although his biggest rivalry for the award could come from Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell or Everton’s James Rodriguez, who have both had a major impact in their short time with the clubs also.

Is there so much more to come from Gabriel considering he is still so young, and having only been with the club for a matter of months?

Patrick