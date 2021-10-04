Gabriel Magalhaes lost a tooth against Brighton, again

Gabriel Magalhaes went back to the pitch to look for his missing tooth after Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Brighton at the weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that it is the second consecutive time that the Brazilian has lost a tooth in a game against Brighton.

The same thing happened when Arsenal faced the Seagulls on the final day of last season.

Gabriel was one of the key players for Arsenal in the game as they kept their third clean sheet in four league matches.

He showed great determination to ensure the Seagulls didn’t score with some fine blocks during the game.

However, the report says he may have lost his tooth when he tried to score for the Gunners at the other end.

The Brazilian contested a high ball with Brighton’s goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez and defender, Lewis Dunk.

The trio clashed, and it floored him and Dunk. He may have lost his tooth then.

The report didn’t say if he eventually found it, but it praised the former Lille man and other members of Arsenal’s back four after another solid display from them.

He has formed a solid partnership with Ben White at the heart of Arsenal’s defence and the club will hope it continues to blossom after the international break.