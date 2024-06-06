Gabriel Magalhaes names one Brazilian club he dreams about playing for

One common occurrence in world football is Brazilian players returning to domestic clubs after spells in Europe, and Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has revealed his dream domestic team.

The defender has solidified his position as one of the top players in his position in European football.

His performances have been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence as one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

While Arsenal currently has no plans to part ways with Gabriel, it’s now evident that he harbours a desire to end his career back home in Brazil.

He recently expressed his admiration for his favourite team in Brazil, stating that he dreams of playing for Corinthians.

He tells ESPN Brasil:

“Corinthians, that’s since I was born. And today I don’t think it has to be any different. I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Brazilian footballers have a favourite domestic team, which they will join at some point in their careers, so Gabriel’s admission is not surprising.

Most importantly, he will not leave us anytime soon, and we will not allow him to leave when he is still in his best shape.

ADMIN COMMENT

