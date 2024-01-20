Gabriel Magalhaes reveals the secret to Arsenal’s goals against Palace

Gabriel Magalhaes revealed that Arsenal has been working on setpieces, and it paid off as at least two setpieces caused problems for Crystal Palace in their 5-0 victory this afternoon.

The Gunners showcased their quality throughout the game, with the first two goals stemming from setpieces. Despite Palace struggling to make an impact, Arsenal demonstrated a well-rounded performance.

Having secured a 5-0 win, Arsenal has bounced back from three consecutive losses, and a potential long winning run could reignite their title challenge. Gabriel, who scored the first goal and played a role in the second (which was given as an own goal), highlighted the team’s focus on causing problems with setpieces, a strategy that proved effective in the match.

The Brazilian said to Premier League Productions:

“I’m so happy to score goals for the team. I think one more minute and Gabriel Martinelli will score three goals.

“We work a lot on set-pieces because we know the quality we have. Today I scored two so we keep that going.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a very good game against Palace, and those setpieces set the tone for a victorious day for us at the Emirates.

Our players will be full of confidence ahead of the next few games, and we hope they can secure victories in them as well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…