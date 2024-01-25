Gabriel Magalhaes tops all Premier League defenders in an impressive stat

Gabriel Magalhaes has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal in 2020. The Brazilian has been a consistent presence in the Arsenal team, and his performances have warranted his regular inclusion ahead of other centre-backs.

While William Saliba is highly regarded by many Arsenal fans as the best defender at the club, Gabriel has also proven to be a fantastic performer for Mikel Arteta’s side. In their recent game against Crystal Palace, Gabriel scored a crucial goal in a 5-0 victory for the Gunners.

According to Arsenal Media, this goal marked Gabriel’s 12th in the league since joining Arsenal in 2020. Remarkably, this goal-scoring record places him ahead of all other defenders in England during the same period. The second-highest goal-scoring defender is Ben Mee, with 10 goals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been solid at the back for us, yet he is also helpful up front when we need goals showing that he is more than just a brilliant defender..

