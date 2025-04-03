Gabriel Magalhaes wife gives her reaction after defender suffers injury

Gabriel Magalhães was forced off the pitch during Arsenal’s match against Fulham in the 16th minute, a significant blow to the Gunners.

The Brazilian defender has been a key figure in Arsenal’s backline, forming an exceptional partnership with William Saliba. Together, they have helped make Arsenal one of the most difficult teams to score against, and the Gunners are determined to maintain that defensive strength.

To ensure their continued success, it is crucial for both players to stay fit. However, if either of them were to face a long-term injury, it could pose a serious problem for the team. Arsenal supporters are now eager to know when Gabriel will return to action.

The Gunners’ next match in the Champions League against the formidable Real Madrid is fast approaching, and Arsenal will need Gabriel’s presence in defence for that crucial fixture.

At present, it remains uncertain when Gabriel will be back on the pitch. His wife, Gabrielle Figueiredo, recently attended a public event and was asked about life as a footballer’s wife, particularly in light of Gabriel’s injury. During the screening of Married to the Game, she offered some insight into the situation but refrained from giving too much detail about his recovery.

As quoted by Metro Sport, Gabrielle said:

“It’s difficult. I think the perfect example is now, because he got injured yesterday.

So that is why he’s not here with me today. He would love to be here. I would love to be here with him.

Yesterday we got the news he got injured, and now he is with the doctor having scans.

So this is the real life, and we never expected anything like this.”

Gabriel has been one of Arsenal’s key players this season, and the club will be hoping for a swift recovery, with supporters eagerly awaiting updates on his return.