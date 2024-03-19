Gabriel Magalhaes withdraws from international duty because of injury. How serious is it?

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has pulled out of international duty with Brazil due to injury.

Gabriel has played a pivotal role for Arsenal this season, forming a strong defensive partnership with William Saliba that is highly regarded in European football.

The defender has also been a significant presence in Brazil’s defence since making his senior team debut and was included in their latest squad.

However, he has been forced to withdraw from the national team, with reports from the Daily Mail indicating that he has returned to Arsenal to undergo treatment for a foot injury.

Although the specific details of the injury have not been disclosed, it is believed to be a minor issue that won’t keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has been called up as Gabriel’s replacement, and Arsenal will be hoping for Gabriel’s swift recovery before the conclusion of the international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been a key player for us in the last few terms, and his form in defence and in the opposition box during set pieces has delivered many goals for the team.

He is not a player we want to see injured, and fans will pray he is fit again when club football returns because there is hardly a replacement for him in the group.