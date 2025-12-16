Gabriel makes progress in his recovery but when can he return to full training?

Gabriel is making steady progress in his efforts to return to first-team training and competitive action for Arsenal as quickly as possible. The defender has been sidelined for around a month after sustaining an injury during the November international break while representing Brazil. Since then, he has been undergoing a carefully managed recovery programme aimed at ensuring he returns in optimal condition.

Arsenal Managing Gabriel’s Recovery Carefully

Despite his absence, there is optimism within the club regarding the defender’s rehabilitation. Gabriel is not expected to be out for an extended period, which suggests that his return could come sooner than initially anticipated. Arsenal considers him one of their most important players, both in defensive organisation and overall consistency, and the club is committed to supporting him throughout the final stages of his recovery.

While there may be a temptation to accelerate his return due to Arsenal’s current injury situation, the club is determined not to take unnecessary risks. The medical staff remains cautious, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term gains. Gabriel’s importance to the team means that any setback could be costly, so patience continues to be a key part of the plan. Even so, his progress has been encouraging, and he is now stepping up his workload as he approaches the final phase of rehabilitation.

Defensive Injuries Create Additional Pressure

Arsenal is currently dealing with several injury issues in defence, which has added pressure to Gabriel’s absence. Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera are also unavailable and are not expected to return until the new year, further limiting the manager’s options at the back. In contrast, Gabriel is believed to be closer to making his comeback than his injured teammates.

According to Football London, the Brazilian defender is on course to return before the turn of the year, which would provide a timely boost for Arsenal. However, despite the positive outlook, he is unlikely to feature for the Gunners before Christmas. His recovery is progressing well, but the club remains cautious to ensure he is fully ready before being reintegrated into match action.

If Gabriel completes his rehabilitation as planned, his return could significantly strengthen Arsenal during a crucial phase of the season, particularly as the squad works through its current injury challenges.