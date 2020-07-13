Gabriel Martinelli admits legendary comparison is yet to fully sink in

One of the standout players in the Arsenal team and the Premier League this season has been Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from little-known Ituano in the lower tiers of Brazilian football.

In normal circumstances, the Gunners would have sent him out on-loan to another team so that he can further his development.

However, the club took a chance on him and if anything good came out Unai Emery’s brief spell as our manager earlier this season, it would be the breakout of Martinelli.

His fine showings for the Gunners have been noticed by people outside the Premier League with Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho comparing him with Ronaldo de Lima (Talksport).

The former Barcelona star has watched him closely and believe there is a similarity between the Arsenal star and a young Ronaldo.

This praise hasn’t sunk in yet according to Martinelli, who cannot believe his rise from the lower ranks of Brazilian football into superstardom in a short period of time.

Speaking to Arsenal’s YouTube Channel as quoted by Sun Sports, an awestruck Martinelli said: “‘Wow, when I heard that I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s crazy because I was in Brazil until recently, playing in the Copa Sao Paulo, which is a prestigious youth-level competition, but it’s nothing like the Premier League.

“To get here and play in the Premier League for Arsenal, one of the best clubs in the world, and for one of the best Brazilian players of all time to speak to highly of me and compare me with one of the best forwards in football history is something that seems hard to believe.

“You think, ‘could he really be talking about me? Is it me?”