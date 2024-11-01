Arsenal News Latest News

Gabriel Martinelli admits one Arsenal player is faster than him in the squad

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s fastest players, frequently demonstrating his lightning pace as their primary choice on the left wing. Known for his rapid bursts down the flank, Martinelli’s speed often sets him apart, even as he competes for the position with Leandro Trossard. Despite Trossard’s skills, Martinelli’s pace may give him an edge, making him an automatic choice for Mikel Arteta.

Interestingly, Martinelli recently revealed that he might not be the fastest player in Arsenal’s squad, giving that honour to Kieran Tierney. In a recent interview with Arsenal Media, when asked who the speediest player in the squad is, Martinelli responded, “I think Kieran Tierney is quicker than me to be fair! I think he’s the first one, and I’m the second.”

Tierney, who joined Arsenal in 2019, has faced challenges in earning consistent playing time under Arteta, despite his attributes. His defensive skills and surprising speed could add a different dimension to the team, especially against opponents who exploit Arsenal’s flanks. However, Tierney has found himself on the periphery of Arteta’s plans, and his lack of game time has sparked speculation about his future at the club. With limited opportunities, many believe Tierney could seek a move away from the Emirates, likely aiming for regular minutes elsewhere as early as January 2025.

Tierney playing for Arsenal

While Martinelli and Tierney may rank among the fastest in Arsenal’s ranks, Tierney’s limited appearances mean his pace has not been fully utilised under Arteta’s system. If Tierney does depart, it could mark the loss of a versatile defender with untapped speed, a trait that might prove valuable to any club that offers him more consistent playtime.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta opens up on the most difficult period of his managerial stint at Arsenal
Sane
Arsenal boost as their target’s family wants to live in London
Eddie Howe praises Arsenal’s consistency ahead of their match this weekend
Posted by

Tags Kieran Tierney

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. that statement was said three years ago, can you try to update your information or just be the new click bait late news old news informants

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors