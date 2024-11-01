Gabriel Martinelli admits one Arsenal player is faster than him in the squad

Gabriel Martinelli is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s fastest players, frequently demonstrating his lightning pace as their primary choice on the left wing. Known for his rapid bursts down the flank, Martinelli’s speed often sets him apart, even as he competes for the position with Leandro Trossard. Despite Trossard’s skills, Martinelli’s pace may give him an edge, making him an automatic choice for Mikel Arteta.

Interestingly, Martinelli recently revealed that he might not be the fastest player in Arsenal’s squad, giving that honour to Kieran Tierney. In a recent interview with Arsenal Media, when asked who the speediest player in the squad is, Martinelli responded, “I think Kieran Tierney is quicker than me to be fair! I think he’s the first one, and I’m the second.”

Tierney, who joined Arsenal in 2019, has faced challenges in earning consistent playing time under Arteta, despite his attributes. His defensive skills and surprising speed could add a different dimension to the team, especially against opponents who exploit Arsenal’s flanks. However, Tierney has found himself on the periphery of Arteta’s plans, and his lack of game time has sparked speculation about his future at the club. With limited opportunities, many believe Tierney could seek a move away from the Emirates, likely aiming for regular minutes elsewhere as early as January 2025.

While Martinelli and Tierney may rank among the fastest in Arsenal’s ranks, Tierney’s limited appearances mean his pace has not been fully utilised under Arteta’s system. If Tierney does depart, it could mark the loss of a versatile defender with untapped speed, a trait that might prove valuable to any club that offers him more consistent playtime.