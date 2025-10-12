Gabriel Martinelli admits to transfer ‘dream’ that Arsenal may have to face

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the standout players so far this season and, even though he appears committed for now, Arsenal could one day have to face his transfer “dream”.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign and looks rejuvenated following the introduction of more competition within the squad. While he has not yet done enough to make up for his inconsistent form in recent years, his recent performances have been a timely reminder of his quality.

He has found a new lease of life coming from the bench, notably making game-changing contributions against Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City, and he won Arsenal’s September Player of the Month Award.

Martinelli’s emotional connection with Corinthians

Martinelli is expected to play a key role for Arsenal this season and beyond, but his long-term future could eventually lie in Brazil after recently dropping a possible transfer hint.

The former Ituano man has spoken about his lifelong connection with Brazilian club Corinthians and revealed his dream of playing for them one day.

As picked up by Tribuna.com, he said:

“My relationship with Corinthians has always been very intense. I was born in Parque São Jorge. At six, I started playing for Corinthians, and my entire childhood, my life, was spent with Corinthians. I played futsal, played field soccer, and spent every day of the week at Parque São Jorge, all day long. My life was there. I’m passionate about the club and try to follow it as much as possible. I just don’t watch it when there’s a game the next day, because the games are always at 1 a.m., very late. But I always try to watch it with my friends. Even in the last derby against Palmeiras, Gabriel Magalhães went home and we watched with his friends and my friends. Against Palmeiras this year, we did just fine; we’re incredibly happy. But, man, at the end of my career, I have this dream of returning to Brazil. We’ve already talked, my father and I, we’re going back to Corinthians. I have that dream; my father is a huge Corinthians fan.”

Arsenal future still the focus

Despite his dream of a return to Brazil, the 24-year-old is likely to remain in Europe for several more years, given that he has not yet reached his peak. Whether he spends most of that time with the Gunners will depend on how much he continues to elevate his game.

He has started the campaign well, but a tally of three goals from nine games can certainly be improved upon – and that is the standard a title-chasing side should expect.

Benjamin Kenneth

