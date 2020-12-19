Gabriel Martinelli and other Arsenal injury updates

Arsenal has struggled with injuries for much of this season just like most Premier League teams.

The Gunners’ injury list has been fairly extensive for some time now and as the games keep coming, more players will likely be out with injuries.

They will take on Everton in their next Premier League game later today, a game that they have to win.

A combination of red cards and injuries will make some players unavailable, here is the player status update via Football London ahead of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli has returned to full training at Arsenal in a welcome boost to the club.

The Brazilian has played one game for their Under23s, however, he wasn’t involved in the reserve team’s game against Leicester City yesterday. Maybe Arteta plans to involve him against Everton.

Thomas Partey limped off in Arsenal’s derby against Tottenham and he has missed the club’s last three games.

The time for his comeback hasn’t been disclosed yet and he will miss the Everton game.

Xhaka will continue serving his three-match ban for his latest red card and he will miss this game and Arsenal’s next game against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Gabriel Magalhaes became the second Arsenal player in four days to see red and he will start serving his suspension from this game.