Gabriel Martinelli appears to have chosen the country he would prefer to represent

Gabriel Martinelli looks like he has chosen Brazil over Italy in the race for his international future.

The young Brazilian has been in fine form since he broke into the Arsenal first team this season. He has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Mikel Arteta’s side and eligible nations have been keeping an eye on him.

He was born in Brazil but he can also turn out for Italy through his father. The Brazilians appear to be the most serious nation as they have capped him twice for their junior team already.

He was also invited to play for them in a pre-Olympic qualification tournament but Arsenal refused to let him go as it wasn’t in an official FIFA international window.

Now he has discussed his pride at turning out for the Selecao and although he maintained that he hasn’t decided on his international future yet, he seems to be happy to be a Brazil international.

“I am happy for the recognition, for the idea of my name in the Brazilian team,” Martinelli said as quoted by Football London. “It is a dream that I have had since I started playing football.

“There is still no final decision, but, certainly, representing my country is a privilege that would honor me a lot.”