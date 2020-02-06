Gabriel Martinelli discusses his international future with Brazil and Italy as options

Gabriel Martinelli has a decision to make between Brazil and Italy.

Gabriel Martinelli is arguably the Premier League’s break out star of the season as he continues to impress in the Arsenal first team.

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Ituano in Brazil over the summer and had been on trial at Manchester United before then.

He wasn’t even considered as a first-team material at the start of the season but he has played his way into the hearts of the club’s fans with his brilliant on-field performances.

With 10 goals and two assists to his name so far, he is the club’s second top scorer this campaign.

Naturally, his form for Arsenal should make him a regular in a national team even if it is for their youth side.

Martinelli, however, is torn between two countries. He has dual nationality and can play for either Brazil or Italy.

Arsenal recently stopped him from joining the Brazilian national under23 team for their pre-Olympic competition.

He has, however, come out to talk about his international future and it seems Italy has as much chance of getting the youngster on their side as Brazil does.

“I have Italian citizenship from my father,” said Martinelli as quoted by the Standard.

“So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy. But that’s just the future; I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we will see what lies ahead.”

It is not just Martinelli that has a decision to make though, either Brazil or Italy can name him in their senior squad and force Martinelli to accept the call-up or decline.

I suspect whoever calls him up first will win the race to claim him as their own.