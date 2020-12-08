Gabriel Martinelli is expected to return to action this week

Arsenal will be taking a keen eye on Gabriel Martinelli this week as he makes his return to action, with him expected to play 45-60 minutes for the Under-23s today.

Chris Wheatley has announced that the forward is set to start, but is not expected to play out the entire match.

The Brazilian has been out of action since suffering a knee injury shortly after the Premier League Project Restart in June, and had recently made a return to full training.

Today will be his first competitive outing since that injury, and with all being well, he could well find himself playing for the senior side before Christmas.

Martinelli made a huge impact in his debut season last term, scoring against Chelsea amongst other feats, and you would hope that his return could give our team a much-needed boost.

Our side is in somewhat of a rut at present, winning just once from our last seven Premier League matches, scoring just two goals in that time, but how soon he could be ready to aid our bid to overturn that form will need to be considered depending on today’s minutes.

Both Sokratis and William Saliba are also expected to feature in the clash with AFC Wimbledon, also confirmed by Football.London’s Chris Wheatley’s Twitter account.

Mesut Ozil could well be available also, but with only two players over a certain age allowed, that doesn’t appear likely.

You can catch the match tonight through the Don’s official stream for a £10 fee.

