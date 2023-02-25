Gabriel Martinelli makes the difference as Arsenal cull the Foxes

Arsenal have beaten Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon to move five clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
The Gunners’ boss took the decision to replace Eddie Nketiah with Gabriel Martinelli for today’s starting line-up, and I’m not sure the trial was a success.
Our team was dominant in possession in the early stages, but lacked the cutting edge in attack, with the goalkeeper remaining untested for long spells. Both sides did have the ball in the back of the net in the opening half, with Leandro Trossard’s top-corner strike ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Ben White, while Kelechi Iheanacho was clearly offside before running through on goal to score.
I’m pretty sure neither side had actually mustered up an official shot on target in the opening half, but the overall feeling was that we had definitely been the better side.
Thankfully we didn’t have to dwell on our failings for too long after the break however, with Gabriel Martinelli breaking down the left before placing his effort into the far bottom corner of the goal, but looked to have been hurt in the aftermath. GM was able to carry on however, and seemed to eventually shrug it off.
The Foxes did threaten to break in behind our defence on a number of occasions, and Dewsbury-Hall did have a long-range effort just slice narrowly past the outside of the post, but we managed the game well overall to hold out for a big three points against a dangerous side.
Patrick
The game was almost fully controlled by us. Excellent work by the players and the coaches
Love Martinelli’s and Trossard’s teamwork that made the beautiful goal
—————————–Mad about Arsenal—————————–
Partey is back! Jesus is coming back! Oww sweet
Our defence was brilliant today, a clean sheet will do good for confidence. We need to shoot more often specially when we play against team who park the bus. I am just amazed why we don’t shoot although we have guys in our team who can really wack the ball. Xhaka needa rest as well he looks to be running really empty on energy.
Thought Xhaka actually did ok today.
He did OK I agree but his form has dipped a little bit and it might be because of too much game time maybe. With age your recovery time slows down. At home against team who park the bus like Everton will do we should try Viera or ESR just a thought.
Good play from the guys. I am impressed.
Good win made more difficult by ourselves it seemed .
Leicester offered no offensive threat until the last 10 mins ,we should have killed them off easier than that .
Zinchenko MOTM for me followed by the 2 CBs who didn’t put a foot wrong .
That’s a champions game all right, completely boxed them in. Only 1 weak goal attempt all game. Ramsdale could have taken a seat and sipped a beer.
TBH, bar his really well taken goal, Martinelli was pants all game, especially in the first period. Gutted Trossard’s goal was chackled off due to that really soft VAR decision. I think he is more comfortable playing through the middle and occasionally drifting wide, than playing wide. We’re still missing Jesus big time.
Other than goals, our first half was superb and I enjoyed every bit of it.
3 points again in the bag. We keep it rolling. COYG!
Surprised this writer said Trosaard trial was a success? Who gave the ball brilliantly to Martinelli for the goal?
Who scored the goal ruled out by bar?
Was not a trial I wanted to say
A bit sqeaky bum ish but good 3 points in the end. Typical type Arsenal performance, in control in the second half and got nervy and couldn’t keep the ball for toffee in the second. Leicester didn’t really threaten but we just sat too deep for me. Not convincing but the 3 points tucked away and in the bag.
In control in the first and nervy second.
👍👍
Was not a success I mean
Delighted that we won. Relied on your posts and intermittent updates on my Sky sports app
We are keeping up the pressure on the following pack. COYG
All these pro matches always are on totalsportek.pro or cricfree.io for free, with the formal my most preferred. You may want to checking in there while you’re away from the TV.
*former – typo.
Get a good malware protector because all the Totalsportek sites are loaded with malware planting code.
Get ‘Malwarebytes’ protection software if you are going to use Totalsportek.
Really kind
I’m a long way from home and in places I can watch all the football I want but today I’m grateful to everyone on JA for filling in the gaps.
They are d02 but it is getting harder and harder to get a decent feed without getting babe of the week splattered over the screen.
Any thoughts on why Zinchenko has been made captain?
I know Odegaard has not been at his best, but this must have been him giving it up rather than being relieved of it.
For the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Thank you ArGooner, I was just seeking the “why.”
Yeah, of course. Nice touch by Arteta
Thanks to the coach for sticking and trusting Martineli he made the difference between getting 3 points and getting a draw shame some fans lose patients quite easily.
I can say 100% that VAR is not fit for purpose and is controlled by negligent people. Arsenal had a 100% stonewall penalty not given in the first half. It was simply a penalty. It is either negligently run or corrupt….for sure.
Yes… Saka was taken in box and how VAR didn’t even ask ref to review on Monitor…
That’s absolutely ridiculous..
We have been robbed by VAR so many times this season.
Saka goes over to easy I’m afraid ,he will make a name for himself if he continues .
He certainly is, and if it continues refs are going to take no actions when it’s genuine. Crying wolf etc…
Shouldn’t matter if he goes over easy , if it’s a foul it’s a penalty.
Like Jesus staying up against the saint’s and being told if he went down he would’ve got a penalty , so what’s a player to do with such confusion.
I thought both decisions were right. Very naive from White, didn’t have to hang on so long and i didn’t think Sakas was a penalty either but it all didn’t matter.
I thought the two VAR decisions against us were correct, but I’d like to see the Saka “foul” again, although it looked a bit weak to me. I thought the referee was pretty good TBH. He has a reputation for favouring the away team.
If only the VAR guy had been there for the Brentford game maybe he could’ve seen the offside as he had eagle eyes to spot a soft clash with White for our 1st half disallowed goal.
Pass for Martinelli by Trossard was absolute belter…
Little nutmeg on defender to put through Martinelli…
Finish was also pretty good..
We can all see that Martinelli thrives well when we play a striker who is a false 9. Nketiah never gets himself in that Trossard position to allow Martinelli make those central runs. Jesus does that too.
Another thing that annoyed me was the referee going to give Saka a yellow for kicking the ball when it was already out of play , i mean how could he even think that’s a yellow.
Also they did some rough challenges that if it was Xhaxa doing them would’ve been yellows all day.
I know it’s suppose to even out but seem’s we get the short end of the stick with decisions most the time.
The last two performances have been the stuff of real winners. Very impressed. Didn’t expected 6/6 points. Things are looking very good.
One game at a time and this is where having players like zini, jesus and gorgi will be massive to keep the belive and guide the young players.