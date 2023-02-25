Gabriel Martinelli makes the difference as Arsenal cull the Foxes

Arsenal have beaten Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon to move five clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Gunners’ boss took the decision to replace Eddie Nketiah with Gabriel Martinelli for today’s starting line-up, and I’m not sure the trial was a success.

Our team was dominant in possession in the early stages, but lacked the cutting edge in attack, with the goalkeeper remaining untested for long spells. Both sides did have the ball in the back of the net in the opening half, with Leandro Trossard’s top-corner strike ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Ben White, while Kelechi Iheanacho was clearly offside before running through on goal to score.

I’m pretty sure neither side had actually mustered up an official shot on target in the opening half, but the overall feeling was that we had definitely been the better side.

Thankfully we didn’t have to dwell on our failings for too long after the break however, with Gabriel Martinelli breaking down the left before placing his effort into the far bottom corner of the goal, but looked to have been hurt in the aftermath. GM was able to carry on however, and seemed to eventually shrug it off.

The Foxes did threaten to break in behind our defence on a number of occasions, and Dewsbury-Hall did have a long-range effort just slice narrowly past the outside of the post, but we managed the game well overall to hold out for a big three points against a dangerous side.

Patrick