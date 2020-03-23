Gabriel Martinelli outlines his ambitions as an Arsenal player

Gabriel Martinelli is a happy lad and the Brazilian looks set to remain at the Emirates for years to come.

He joined Arsenal from Ituano over the summer and no one really knew him. He, however, burst onto the scene with goals for the Gunners in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

His performance against European champions, Liverpool prompted their manager, Jurgen Klopp to label him the talent of the century.

He has gone on to score in even more important games for Arsenal and looks set to become a major part of their first team over the next decade.

Talking about his ambitions, the young forward says he is focused on helping Arsenal win lots of titles including the Champions League for their fans.

He admitted that he is grateful for how the club has welcomed him, not just the fans but its staff as well, and he hopes to repay them by winning a few trophies so that he can become an Arsenal legend.

“I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy,” he told FourFourTwo.

“They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend.”

It has to be said, Martinelli really is a classy young man and it is just brilliant that he is an Arsenal player and not turning out for one of our fierce rivals.