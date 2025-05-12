Gabriel Martinelli proves his worth at Center-forward (yet again)

Arsenal played out an entertaining draw against Liverpool on Sunday as they inch closer to confirming Champions League qualification. Quick fire goals from Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz put the hosts in a commanding position at the break, but the Gunners fought back to earn a draw.

The First Half

Arsenal struggled to impose themselves and make the most of their opportunities in the first half which resulted in the 2-0 scoreline. We thankfully didn’t end up losing and that was largely down to a tactical switch made at half time. Gabriel Martinelli, who was getting nothing out of Conor Bradley in the first half, was instructed to rotate with Leandro Trossard as much as possible. This meant that he would occupy a central position for much of the game moving forward in a bid to utilize his pace in behind. This proved fruitful almost instantly as the Brazilian pulled one back in the opening minutes of the first half via a glanced header into the bottom-right corner.

The Second Half

As the game went on, we looked far more threatening with Martinelli centrally. We even began seeing those trademark through balls from Martin Ødegaard due to the presence of a runner, centrally. We saw a much better second half display from the Brazilian after struggling against Conor Bradley for the entirety of the first half! As the game went on, a question was running round my conscience: “why haven’t haven’t we turned him into a striker yet?”. When he first arrived in 2019, his first handful of games were at center-forward, but we didn’t see him make that role his own despite impressing in that position. This question begins to carry weight when considering the form he’s been in recent seasons. He has been on a downward slide at left-wing since the 2022/23 campaign. This has drawn a lot of criticism as fans grow frustrated with his lack of consistency. Also considering our striking issues, I can’t get my head around why he hasn’t started there more consistently!

Speaking after the game, Martinelli said: “It’s never easy to come here and play against them after not a good result against PSG. We play for Arsenal and we have to go to every game to win. We came with that mentality. We didn’t win the game but we did very well in the second half. We take the draw.”

A permanent switch there should be considered by the Arsenal backroom staff – in my opinion – especially if he continues struggling on the wings. Looking at the final two games of the season, they have the perfect opportunity to do so. This is due to the injury suffered by Leandro Trossard in the closing stages of the Liverpool game as well as the suspension of Mikel Merino (one match ban). It would be interesting to see how he fares – if he starts there -, there’s pretty much nothing to lose as our Champions League future is virtually confirmed so we have an opportunity to rejuvenate a player who has struggled!

I acknowledge his performance wasn’t by any means flawless in the second half but let me know gooners, was that a good indicator at where his future lies positionally?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.