Gabriel Martinelli responds to reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid

Gabriel Martinelli has brushed off reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The 18 years old Brazilian joined Arsenal from Ituano in the summer and he has been the surprise star of the team. He has scored ten times for the Gunners this season and that stat has made him an attraction to some of the world’s best sides.

He was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier in the year, but he has brushed that aside.

Los Blancos have been signing some of the best Brazilian youngsters in recent seasons and he seems to be the one that got away.

He was recently linked with a move to the Spanish giants after it emerged that he earns just £10,000-a-week.

The same report claimed that Arsenal was looking to increased his wage to £30,000-a-week to stop him from moving elsewhere.

Martinelli has, however, come out to distance himself from the rumours linking him to Real Madrid and he claims that he is focused on helping Arsenal achieve their goals.

Asked whether he had heard from Madrid, Martinelli told Spanish outlet Marca via Metro Sport: ‘No, nothing has come to me. ‘I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here.’

This one is just not going to go away and it will be a huge test for the Gunners whether they are able to keep the Spanish giants at bay. In fact, I doubt it will be just Real Madrid that comes calling, other big teams, both domestic and abroad, will no doubt also be interested in the teenage sensation.