Gabriel Martinelli reveals how Arsenal blocked his Brazil under 23 call up

Gabriel Martinelli opens up about missing out on representing Brazil.

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed how Arsenal stopped him from playing for Brazil in South America’s pre-Olympic competition.

The youngster signed for Arsenal last summer and he has become increasingly important to the Gunners after scoring 10 times in 23 games.

The Brazilians were hoping to include him in their squad when they invited him for the pre-Olympic tournament but Arsenal stopped him from going because it wasn’t played in a FIFA approved window.

Martinelli has now revealed that he would have loved to help Brazil but couldn’t disobey the club’s wish.

He also remains open about the possibility of turning out for Italy due to his dual nationality.

“I said that if it were up to me I would play,” Martinelli told Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte per the Express.

“But we already knew it would be difficult.

“It was a time when I was a [Arsenal] starter, and people preferred not to release.”

He also kept his option open about the nation he would love to represent in the future saying:

“So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy.

“But that’s just the consequence; I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we’ll see what lies ahead.”

No doubt Martinelli did want to play for Brazil but Arsenal did the right thing here, they pay his wages and are developing him and if they needed him to remain with the club during this period, then so be it.

The club simply has to put its own interests first.