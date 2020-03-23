Gabriel Martinelli reveals how Mikel Arteta has made him better

Gabriel Martinelli has hailed Mikel Arteta’s attention to detail as the Spaniard continues to help him become a better player.

Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer and his first season has been a successful one as he continues to star for the Gunners.

Despite being unknown at the start of this season, he has already scored 10 goals for the Gunners this season and he is expected to become an even bigger player in the Premier League for years to come.

He admitted that Arteta is “very wise tactically” and he hardly loses his temper when he is showing you what you need to learn.

“He’s been brilliant,” Martinelli told FourFourTwo. “He pays a lot of attention to moves and keeps pushing me to improve my game; not only in attack but defence, too.

“The boss is very wise tactically and incredibly helpful. He’s not an angry guy at all, but likes showing you exactly what to do on the pitch: ‘If the ball goes that way, don’t stay here, go there and turn your body that specific way.’

“He has a keen eye for detail.”

Martinelli really has burst on to the scene and is rightfully earning huge plaudits for his debut season in the Premier League.

Arteta has done a brilliant job with the youngsters and with the likes of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and soon to arrive William Saliba long may it continue.