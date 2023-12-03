Gabriel Martinelli sends a message to Arsenal’s title rivals

Gabriel Martinelli has sent a message to Arsenal’s Premier League title rivals after their win against Wolves.

Following their victory over Wolves, Arsenal secured the top spot in the Premier League and they are set to remain there for another week.

Mikel Arteta’s team came close to winning the title last season, spending over 200 days at the top of the table. Although they ultimately fell short, being at the summit is a familiar and cherished position for the team.

Martinelli insists that they relish being the top side in the division, and it’s a position they are determined to work hard to maintain for the rest of this season.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We know we are top of the Premier League now.

‘We want to be there; we want to be top of the Premier League for the rest of the season. We’ll try our best.

‘We tried our best (against Wolves), we kept going, we didn’t start to play like it was already won.

‘As I said, we tried our best to score another goal, but we didn’t score. But the most important thing is three points.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have what it takes to stay at the top of the league standings for a long time, but most of the talking would be done on the pitch.

The boys have to stay focused and not get carried away after every win because we may have to win all our remaining matches to be champions.