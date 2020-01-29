Gabriel Martinelli should start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return but who will partner him, Martinelli or Lacazette?
Arsenal has unearthed a gem in Gabriel Martinelli and just like Ronaldinho predicted he might develop to be a big talent like Ronaldo de Lima.
Martinelli has scored 10 goals already this season and more is certainly going to come from him.
He has been in a better form than Alexandre Lacazette this season yet the Frenchman seems to be the second choice striker at Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
I understand that Lacazette is a top-class attacker and I expect him to get back to form soon, however, starting him ahead of Martinelli on current form is not the best idea.
I have been one to think that Martinelli should be eased into the starting eleven to avoid putting him under pressure.
However, his performance against Chelsea has made me change my mind and I believe that he is ready for regular first-team action.
Arsenal has been playing Aubameyang on the left of attack with Lacazette down the middle, a set up I have never been a great fan of.
I believe that Lacazette’s poor form should see him come in from the bench while Martinelli should be starting on the left of attack with Aubameyang down the middle.
The young Brazilian has been our second top scorer this season and I think that he should be rewarded with more starts.
I accept some will say it is too soon and so on but form is form and he has it and Laca does not.
Why don’t you suggest benching Ozil for Martinelli’ drifting Lacazette into midfield role with Ceballos behind him..
Lacazette you can say is struggling for goals but not for form! Why do you assume benching him hindering him more to get the Net Post Smile!
Benching him is not a good idea and MA rationally knows it.!
Play a flexible formation where Martinelli drifts in from the left side to centre and vice versa, nightmare for defenders.
Lacca isn’t scoring but he will and Martinelli is young and needs time. For me pepe or ozil should depart before lacca, if Martinelli is shoe horned in. I like pepe and i think he will come good but he isn’t bringing enough to this team with or without the ball yet. Ozil isn’t either. So lacca and auba should always start, the rest is down to Arteta. A midfield three of Gouendouzi, torreira and Willock have to be tried at some point, behind the two strikers and Martinelli or pepe on the left, we could have a potent attack.
This formation for rest of season until Tierney is fit..
Leno
Bellerin. Holding mari saka
Torrer. Xakai
Cabbello
Lacca
Peppe. Martinelle
Sorry misprint auba instead of peppe with lacca playing no 10 role and auba and martinelle playing up front…
In my opinion Laca should come off bench for Auba or Martinelli for a while. Laca’s first touches are usually too heavy and he often loses the ball. We can’t deny his work rate at the beginning of matches though, but we all know he tanks toward in the last 20 minutes of matches. Maybe a 25 – 30 mins game time may bring the best out of him. There is no good reason to bench Martinelli at this point, he is even a threat to Auba upfront, at least in goal scoring ability. Forget his age for a second and point to what he is lacking? Look at the quality of his goals, Auba/Laca will probably hit that his Chelsea goal straight to the keeper. Gaby is quality!