Gabriel Martinelli should start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return but who will partner him, Martinelli or Lacazette?

Arsenal has unearthed a gem in Gabriel Martinelli and just like Ronaldinho predicted he might develop to be a big talent like Ronaldo de Lima.

Martinelli has scored 10 goals already this season and more is certainly going to come from him.

He has been in a better form than Alexandre Lacazette this season yet the Frenchman seems to be the second choice striker at Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

I understand that Lacazette is a top-class attacker and I expect him to get back to form soon, however, starting him ahead of Martinelli on current form is not the best idea.

I have been one to think that Martinelli should be eased into the starting eleven to avoid putting him under pressure.

However, his performance against Chelsea has made me change my mind and I believe that he is ready for regular first-team action.

Arsenal has been playing Aubameyang on the left of attack with Lacazette down the middle, a set up I have never been a great fan of.

I believe that Lacazette’s poor form should see him come in from the bench while Martinelli should be starting on the left of attack with Aubameyang down the middle.

The young Brazilian has been our second top scorer this season and I think that he should be rewarded with more starts.

I accept some will say it is too soon and so on but form is form and he has it and Laca does not.

An article from Ime