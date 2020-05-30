Gabriel Martinelli tipped as Arsenal’s replacement for Aubameyang

Arsenal faces the risk of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer as the Gabonese attacker will be entering the final year of his Arsenal deal at the end of this season.

The Gunners want him to remain with them beyond this season, however, the attacker wants to play in the Champions League again and the Gunners are unlikely to offer that to him next season.

He has reportedly asked for a new weekly wage that the Gunners cannot pay him and if the club cannot reach an agreement with him before the end of the next transfer window, they would likely sell him.

Replacing him would depend on a lot of factors including the amount of money they make from his sale and the player that would want to join them, especially if they don’t finish this season in a European place.

A report from Express Sports reckons that the Gunners might have signed the replacement for the Gabon striker already in Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season in England and he has been tipped to do even more in the future.

The Gunners might use him more often as their attacker when next season comes around if they sell Aubameyang.